Telangana: 3 killed after car hits stationary lorry in Siddipet

Three people were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a parked lorry here at Pragnapur of Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district on Thursday morning. The victims are the natives of Tandur in Mancherial district.

TRS leader and Tandur sarpanch Kondur Anjibabu is also said to have died in the accident. The two other victims were identified as Yedidineni Ganesh and Angala Sai Krishna. All of them died on the spot.

The Gajwel police registered a case and shifted the bodies to Area hospital in Gajwel for postmortem. An investigation is underway.

On Wednesday, five people were killed after a sand-loaded lorry rammed into the car at Pasaragonda of Damera mandal in Warangal Rural district. The victims were identified as Rakesh, Medi Chandu, Rohith, Saber and Pavan -- all are natives of Pochamma maidan in Warangal.

The incident took place when the victims who are known to be the fans of actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan were heading to Warangal from Parakal after celebrating actor's birthday.