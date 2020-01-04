Trending :
Telangana: 3-year-old girl gets voter ID in Karimnagar

In an example of negligence by the officials in preparing the voter list, a three-year-old girl identified as Nanditha got voter ID with her age printed as 35 years.

Nanditha's family who resides in Karimnagar took by surprise when the voter ID was delivered. The voter ID was issued with the number YOJ 8588352 with the Nanditha's picture as a one-year-old. Soon after receiving the ID, Methuku Ramesh, father of Nanditha appealed the higher officials to remove her daughter's name from the list.

Nanditha is an LKG student at a private school in Maruthi Nagar.

Several discrepancies have been noted in the voter list that was prepared for the municipal elections scheduled to be held between January 22 and 25. Terming the incident as a big blunder, Lok Satta Udyama Samstha district president N Srinivas said that it was an insult to the election code.

