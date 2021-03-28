Telangana: 30 test positive for coronavirus in Yadadri temple

Two days after six officials tested positive for coronavirus, the reports of another 24 persons came positive on Sunday totalling the tally to 30. This comes after the temple officials and priests participated in 11-day brahmotsavams.

Those who tested positive include Rithviks, Pandits, temple priests and other officials. After the coronavirus cases arose in Yadadri temple, 'Arjitha Sevas' were closed for three days beginning from today, the temple executive officer Geetha Reddy said.

On Sunday, the state registered 535 new coronavirus positive cases pushing the total tally to 3,06,339 and the recovery cases went up to 3,00,156 with the discharge of 278 persons. With three more deaths in the last 24 hours, the fatality count touched 1,688. Currently, there are 4,495 active cases.