Telangana: 4 new cases take Omicron tally to 6

Hyderabad: Four more cases of new Covid variant Omicron have been reported on Thursday in Telangana. Officials said that the infected three new positive persons were from Kenya and the fourth one is Indian national. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the State have been increased to six.



Officials said that the investigation is on to find out how many people are infected with Omicron virus from Paramount Colony in Tolichowki.

The first case of Omicron infected by Kenyan has been found in the same locality on Wednesday. The authorities hinted the number of new Covid variant cases are likely to go up as the government took up RT-PCR among all family members of the Kenyan national and others living in the same locality.

Arrangements were also made at TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences) to provide treatment to the infected persons. All the admitted people were under medical observation. They were not facing any serious health problems. Officials said that a special Omicron ward was equipped with all medical facilities in case the infected persons fall ill seriously.