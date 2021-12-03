Telangana: 4 of family commit suicide in Sangareddy

Losses in real estate business and the subsequent quarrel between a couple drove them to commit suicide in RC Puram of Sangareddy district. The incident took place on Friday morning when a woman jumped into a water stream with her two children after husband hanged himself in their house in RC Puram.



Chandrakanth, a native of Garlapalli of Munipalli mandal was residing at RC Puram along with his wife Lavanya and children -- Pratham (6) and Sarvagna (3). It is learned that Chandrakanth sufferred huge losses in real-estate business which ensued to the frequent quarrel between the couple.



Even on Thursday night, the couple had a quarrel following which Chandrakanth hanged himself from the ceiling when his wife and children were asleep. Learning about her husband's death, Lavanya along with her two children jumped into water stream and committed suicide.



The police rushed to the stream and retrieved the bodies. A case has been registered.

