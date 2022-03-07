Telangana: 4 workers killed as coal mine collapses in Ramagundam

In a tragic incident, four workers killed after portion of an underground mine collapsed in Adriyala long wall project of Ramagundam on Monday morning.

The incident took place when four miners working in 8th seam of the mine while the roof collapsed in the Ramagundam-III area of Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

Teja, an assistant manager, three workers -- Jadi Venkateshwarlu (Operator), Ravinder (Badili worker) and Pilli Naresh (MS) died. The incident came to fore on Monday afternoon although it occurred around 10 am in the morning. The rescue team of the mine rushed to the spot on learning the incident and launched an operation. The three workers who went missing after the incident were found dead under trapped under the debris. More details are awaited.