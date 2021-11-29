Telangana: 42 students test positive for Covid-19 in Muthangi gurukul school

As many as 42 students and a teacher have tested positive for Covid-19 in gurukul school in Muthangi of Patancheru mandal in Sangareddy district.

On Saturday, tests were conducted on 291 students and 27 staff members of the total of 491 students, the results 43 people came positive. With the results of several people turned positive, the officials conducted the tests on the remaining students.

The collected samples were sent to genome sequencing in Hyderabad and the students were put in quarantine in the hostel. The state health department said that all the students are in stable condition. The tests were conducted in the gurukul school after a student fell sick three days ago and tested positive for the virus.