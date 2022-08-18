Telangana: 44 gates lifted at Jurala as inflows to project surges

Flood surge continues for Jurala project following the heavy rains in the upper reaches mainly in Vidharbha and Chattisgarh. About 2,35,000 cusecs of flood water is coming into the reservoir. With this, the authorities have lifted 44 gates and are releasing 2,40,835 cusecs of water.



The total water capacity of Jurala is 9.657 TMC and currently the there is a water storage of 8.010 TMC while the water level of the project has touched 317.690 meters out of 318.516 meters.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has revealed that a low pressure is likely to form in North Bay of Bengal on 19th of this month and predicted that this storm will strengthen in the next 24 hours resulting in light to moderate rains at many places in the state for the next three days.