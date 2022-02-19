Telangana: 5 die in TSRTC bus-car collision in Mulugu

Five people were dead on the spot after a car and TSRTC bus collided head on here on Medaram route of Mulugu district on Saturday.

The incident took place near 'Gattamma' temple which is termed as the entry point to enter Medaram jatara. As the car was completely crushed under the bus, the police had a tough time in taking out the dead bodies. The front part of the bus was also partially damaged. While four people died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital.

Following the road accident on Medaram route, the road witnessed huge traffic jam where the vehicles queued up for several kilometres. In the meantime, the police swung into action and removed the vehicles using a crane.

The police said that the victims belong to Chandrupatla (Z) of Wajedu mandal in Mulugu district. It was learned that the victims were heading to a hospital in Warangal from Chandrupatla when a TSRTC bus proceeding towards Medaram from Hanamkonda hit the car.