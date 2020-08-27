Telangana: 50 persons test positive after attending a wedding in Nizamabad

As many as 50 persons tested positive after attending a wedding in Chekki camp under Bodhan limits in Nizamabad district. There are around 193 houses in Chekki camp whose major source of income is from livestock rearing. People from 42 houses in the camp tested positive for the coronavirus which left them worried over their income.

Cattle rearing has become difficult for the people with many moving into isolation and their income generation has hit badly with no person turning up to buy milk. Hence, the residents in the camp have decided to shut down all the milk centres for 20 days.

Nizamabad on Thursday registered 112 cases out of the total 2,795 cases reported across the state. The district has topped the charts with hundreds of ICU recoveries of coronavirus patients. Around 109 infected persons who were in ICU at Nizamabad government hospital have recovered in the last two months. The ICU patients recovery rate remained at 90 per cent in Nizamabad.

Among such case, a 48-year-old woman from Bodhan fought against coronavirus after being on the ventilator for 10 days. The woman's lungs were badly affected and suffered difficulty in breathing.