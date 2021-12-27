Telangana: 6 Maoists killed in encounter in Kothagudem

Six Maoists were killed in encounter by the police here in the forests near Chennapuram in Cherla mandal of Kothagudem on Monday.



The incident occurred in the early hours of today when the Greyhounds and Special Party Police engaged in combing operation. The police and the Maoists came face to face in the forests of Doraguda village, near Pesarlapadu of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. They exchanged the fire in which six Maoists were dead.

An official statement is yet to be released by the police about the incident.