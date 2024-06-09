Telangana: 65 more medical treatments added under Aarogyasri

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken a decision enhancing the package cost for medical treatments currently offered under the Aarogyasri scheme and also bringing 65 more new medical treatments for Angiogram, parkinson’s disease, spinal cord related diseases under the healthcare scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu issued orders on Saturday releasing Rs 497.29 crore towards the enhanced cost of treatment packages.

Bhatti held a meeting at the Secretariat on June 7 to consider adding new medical treatments and for revision of financial packages to the existing treatments under the free health insurance scheme .

The Aarogyasri scheme was introduced in 2007 by the then Congress government to provide quality medical treatment to the poor.

There are 2.84 crore beneficiaries under the scheme and for them financial assistance upto Rs 10 lakh for each beneficiary was being extended . The Aarogyasri scheme is implemented through 1402 hospitals in the State and presently 1, 672 medical treatments for various diseases and health problems were included under the Aarogyasri scheme.

The Deputy CM in the meeting has taken a decision to enhance the cost of 1375 treatments out of 1672 treatments offered under the scheme as per the recommendation of Medical experts. A decision was also taken to add 65 modern medical treatments like angiogram, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord related treatments under Aarogyasri.

In addition, 98 medical treatments included under Ayushman Bharat were also added under Rajiv Aarogyasri, the govt will have to bear an additional expenditure of Rs 189.83 crore. The additional burden on account of 65 new medical treatments will be Rs 158.2 crores. In view of the above decisions- enhancement of package cost for existing treatments and addition of new treatments, Deputy CM sanctioned Rs 497.29 crore in the meeting.