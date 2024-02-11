Telangana: 6G gets top priority

Hyderabad: The Six Guarantees (Abhaya Hastam), which were considered as the main agenda for State Government, have got a lion’s share of funds in the vote-on-account budget, followed by BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities Welfare, Irrigation, Education and Agriculture sectors.

A slew of initiatives like bringing a new IT policy, MSME Policy, Telangana Public Schools, ceiling on extending Rythu Bandhu benefit are among those which will be taken up in the new financial year of 2024-2025.

Presenting the vote-on-account budget in the Assembly on Saturday, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that 53,196 crore have been allocated for the implementation of six guarantees. Provision of additional funds would also be made if required once a complete assessment is made. Two Guarantees- 200 units of free power supply and gas cylinder at Rs 500 (Gruha Jyoti scheme) for all eligible would be launched soon. Rs 2,400 crore has been allocated to the Gruha Jyothi scheme alone.

The Finance Minister announced that government would streamline the Rythu Bandhu scheme so that the landlords and ineligible persons do not pocket the benefits. After reviewing the scheme, Rythu Bharosa would be implemented by giving Rs 15,000 per acre to the eligible farmers.

The government was also contemplating rolling out a new IT policy to further strengthen the IT sector in the state.

A new concept of Telangana Public Schools will be introduced on a pilot basis . These schools will be set up in every mandal with international standards. Digital classrooms will also be established in all schools. An amount of Rs 500 crore is proposed in this budget for infrastructure facilities to all the Universities including Osmania University. For Education, the government earmarked Rs 21,389 crore in the budget.

The interim budget gave priority to irrigation sector by allocating Rs 28,024 crore. He said the government will revive the Pranahita Chevella lift project, Alimineti Madhava Reddy Srisailam Left Bank Canal, Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Jawahar Nettempadu LIS, Rajiv Bhima LIS, Koil Sagar LIS, SRSP-Indiramma Flood Flow Canal, J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme, and Komaram Bhim and Chinna Kaleshwaram projects.

The Finance Minister said that SC welfare would get Rs 21,874 crore as proposed for SC welfare, Rs.13,313 crore for ST and Rs 2,260 crore for Minorities welfare in the budget outlay. The BC welfare has got Rs 8,000 crore.

Bhatti said that house sites would be given to those who do not have houses and Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to those who own a site. The previous government failed to utilize the funds made available under the centrally sponsored Prime Minister Avas Yojana scheme. The present government would utilize central funds optimally. Nearly 3,500 houses will be sanctioned to each Assembly constituency under the Indiramma housing scheme. For this scheme, the government earmarked Rs 7,740 crore in the budget.

Overall Outlay Rs 2,75,891 crore

Revenue expenditure – Rs 2,01,178 crore

Capital expenditure – Rs 29,669 crore

Rs 53,196cr - Abhaya Hastham – 6G

Rs 40,080 cr - Panchayat Raj Rs 28,024 cr - Irrigation

Rs 21,874 cr - SC welfare Rs 21,389 cr - Education

Rs 9,746 cr - Agriculture Rs 6,825 cr - Transco & Discoms

Rs 3,313 cr - ST welfare Rs 1,692 cr - Municipal admin

Rs 1,500 cr - Medical & Health Rs 8,000 cr - BC welfare

Rs 7,740 cr - Indiramma housing scheme

Rs 2,543 cr - Industries Dept Rs 2,262 cr- Minorities welfare

Rs 1,000 cr - Musi River devt Rs 774 cr – IT Sector