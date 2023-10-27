Telangana: 7 kg of gold seized at Chiragpally in Sangareddy

The police and election officials in the state are conducting intensive inspections to ensure compliance with the Election Code. As part of these efforts, significant amounts of cash, gold, and silver jewelry are being seized. On Friday morning, a vehicle check was conducted at the Madgi interstate check post on the outskirts of Chiragpally, along the Mumbai-Hyderabad National Highway No. 65 in Sangareddy district.

During the inspection, authorities discovered 7 kg of gold being transported in a car. However, since the proper documents were not provided, the gold was seized. The estimated value of the seized gold is Rs. 4 crore 55 lakhs. It has been reported that the gold was being transported from Gujarat to Hyderabad.

These inspections and seizures are part of the authorities' efforts to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process by curbing any activities that involve illegal or unaccounted-for wealth. The strict enforcement of rules and regulations helps maintain the integrity of the elections and prevent any undue influence on the voting process.