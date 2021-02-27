Telangana: 8 arrested for cow slaughtering in Siddipet

Eight persons were arrested by the Siddipet police for allegedly slaughtering 16 cows and selling the meat, said Siddipet Commissioner of Police Joel Davis. It was learned that around 40 animals were brought to the poultry farm at Old Pullur road on Siddipet outskirts.

On Friday, locals found slaughtering of cows and posted the matter to BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Vahini and other organizations who visited the place. However, the culprits fled the spot by the time activists rushed to the spot. The organizations held a bike rally in the town protesting against the act and tried to shut down the shops demanding action against those culprits.

The police pacified the activists and registered a case against those involved in the incident.

The CP reviewed the situation at the Old bus stand in Siddipet and deployed heavy security at the sensitive areas. Autopsy was conducted on the slaughtered cows.

The remaining cows at the shed were sent to Goshala, Joel Davis said.