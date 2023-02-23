Telangana: 92 kg of cannabis seized in Adilabad district, three arrested

A huge amount of cannabis was seized in Adilabad district on Thursday morning. The Adilabad police seized 92 kg of cannabis being illegally transported from Utnur in the district to Amaravati in Maharashtra and arrested three interstate smugglers.



SP Uday Kumar Reddy said that Mohammad Saddam, Rehman Khan, Pawar Raju and Srikar of Utnoor were buying cannabis from Andhra and Odisha at low price and selling it at high price in Maharashtra.



He revealed that on Thursday morning, four accused were caught illegally transporting 92 kg of cannabis in two cars at Mavala.