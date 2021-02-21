Telangana: ACP rank officer to investigate murder of lawyer couple

An officer of Assistant Commissioner of Police rank has been appointed to investigate the brutal murder of the lawyer couple Gattu Vamana Rao and Nagamani. So far, four people were arrested in connection with the case.

It is learned that police personnel of Ramagiri and Manthani have been asked to keep away from the investigation due to the lack of strictness in the case. The Manthani police were asked not to assist in the investigation as the couple filed a Public Interest Litigation on the alleged custodial death of a dalit man in the police station. And the Ramagiri police are alleged of negligence as the murder took place under the jurisdiction of Ramagiri police.

A six-member team will assist the ACP rank officer in investigating the case. Original videos of the murder were also received by the police which were sent to forensic lab for further examination.

A case under section 34 (Common Intention), 120B (Conspiracy), 302 (Murder), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested Srinivas, Ch Chiranjeevi and A Kumar.