Telangana: Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy buoyed by potato yield in own farm

Hyderabad: How about practising before preaching? Exactly this is what the Agriculture Minister, S Niranjan Reddy, seems to be following. The Minister who was irked with the hike in potato prices in recent times had decided to encourage farmers in State cultivate potatoes. But before approaching the farmers, the Minister first wanted to cultivate potatoes in his own farm in Wanaparthy on experimental basis. Soon, he planted potato crop in one-fourth of an acre and ended up gaining reasonably good harvest.

The jubilant Minister is now planning to approach farmers and share his experience backed with agriculture department's feedback, which had said that the land and climate in Telangana were as good as other States where potatoes are being cultivated.

As the potatoes have consistent demand all-round the year, the fluctuation in prices would be minimal and help farmers gain profits, the Minister said, adding that on an average a farmer can get a maximum yield of 100 to 120 quintals per acre. "When it comes to prices, the rate per quintal in the market would be around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200. Sometimes, it might even touch Rs 2,000. The farmers will gain revenues of Rs 1 lakh per acre after deducting the investment," he said.

Niranjan Reddy said that potatoes were one of the vegetables with the highest consumption rate. But, the cultivation of the crop is not preferred in southern States for reasons unknown. Along with Telangana, all the southern States have to heavily depend on potato supplies from north and this demand can be addressed if farmers here take up potato cultivation, he opined.

Investment to cultivate potatoes in an acre comes to about Rs 45,000 and the crop comes to harvest in 85 to 90 days after the plantation. But, if the time frame goes beyond 90 days, then the yields would be more, the Agriculture Minister said, hoping that farmers in the State take up potato cultivation.