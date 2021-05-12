Telangana Agros to rope in agri grads to man ARSKs

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the government has established 1,000 Agro Rythu Seva Kendras (ARSKs) across the State of Telangana to provide quality fertilisers, seeds, agriculture machinery under one roof to the farmers.

Speaking after inaugurating the Telangana State Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited (TSAIDCL) new office at Red Hills here on Tuesday, he said, that the TS Agros has registered a turnover of Rs 123 crore during the financial years 2019-20 introducing several innovative programmes. And, the ARSKs will help to provide the services to farmers at their doorstep.

Also, steps will be taken to provide opportunities to the prospective agriculture and other science graduates to run the ARSKs more efficiently to conduct soil testing centres.

He said the State government has taken the initiative with the cooperation of NABARD, MANAGE and SLBC to further strengthen the ARSKs. Besides, to extend financial support to the same.

The TS Agros will provide N-Ripe, a natural product, to all the consumers at the fruit markets for a carbide-free mangoes and bananas.

Niranjan Reddy said that the TS Agros has also been distributing 'Telangana Siri' CT compost and asked the farmers to use the compost of three bags for every six bags of fertilisers as per the Central government guidelines to increase the soil strength. He appealed to the farmers to liberally use the CT compost and efforts are on to divert farmers to shift to organic farming.

The TS Agros has also initiated to provide biodegradable compost bags to replace the plastic bags polluting the environment. The TTD has also provided a counter to the TS Agros to provide biodegradable carry bags for the 'laddu prasadam'. Besides, efforts are on to encourage usage of these bags across the state, the minister added.

Niranjan Reddy said steps have also been taken to provide TS Agro's subsidy for farm mechanisation directly to the farmers through the ARSKs. That apart, youth will be encouraged to take self-employment extending cooperation to start Agro Karshak Petrol Bunks for the sale of petrol and diesel. The State government will always extend its cooperation to the innovative schemes and initiatives of the TS Agros, he added.

TS Agros MD Ramulu and TS Horticulture Director Venkatrami Reddy and senior officials were present.