Telangana Aims for $1 Trillion Economy by 2034: CM Revanth Reddy

In a bold announcement, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that Telangana should strive to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. This declaration was made during the inauguration of the Advanced Technology Center (ATC) at Mallepalli ITI.

Speaking at the event, CM Reddy emphasised the importance of equipping students with practical skills alongside their academic education. He revealed that discussions have been held with Tata Technologies to enhance skill development among the youth, contributing to the establishment of ATCs in collaboration with the company.

"The automobile industry offers vast job opportunities, yet there is a significant shortage of skilled workers within the state," Reddy noted, citing feedback from automobile traders. To address this issue, 65 ATCs have been developed at an investment of ₹2,400 crore, with around 200 admissions per centre. The Chief Minister also announced the approval of an additional 51 ATCs and proposed a monthly stipend of ₹2,000 for trainees.

Reddy stressed that Telangana’s progress is rooted in the aspirations and struggles of the unemployed population. He voiced concerns about the job market, advising young people, "Don’t think that you will secure employment abroad merely through software courses." Highlighting success stories, he mentioned that individuals trained at ATCs have landed jobs in Germany, earning substantial salaries of ₹3.5 lakh per month.

He further urged the youth to focus on acquiring technical skills, which he deemed essential for success in today's job market. In addressing social issues, he expressed regret over the involvement of engineering students in cannabis-related cases, urging them to avoid substance abuse that could harm both themselves and their families.