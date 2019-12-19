Telangana: Aler MLA Sunitha injured after portion of slab falls on her

TRS MLA Sunitha from Aler assembly constituency has been injured after a portion of slab falls on her here on Thursday.

Sunitha along with a party worker Indira went to PR guest house to collect cheques pertaining to the relief funds when the concrete collapsed on the two. While Indira sustained injuries on her head, the MLA was injured on hand. They are undergoing treatment at Aler government hospital.

Recently, MLA Gongidi Sunitha grabbed the headlines after her husband Mahendar Reddy allegedly threatened a woman government officer for stopping child marriage. However, Sunitha rubbished the allegations of threats to the official by her husband.