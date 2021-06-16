Telangana: All entrance exams application dates extended in the state

Professor A. Ramakrishna said in a statement that the deadline for applications for admissions in Bachelor of Education (BEd) courses, This month, EdSET-2021 has been extended to 22 students. Students are encouraged to apply online till then to avoid late fines.

Lawcet

The deadline for applications for admissions to law courses, PGLawset and PG Lawset - 2021, has been extended to the 25th of this month, said Lawset convener Professor GB Reddy. He said students should apply as early as possible. So that they will be able to allocate the test centre in the selected nearby areas.

PESET

PESET Convener Professor Satyanarayana said that the deadline for applications for admissions in Diploma in Physical Education (DPED) and Bachelor of Physical Education (BPED) courses has been extended to 30 this month. It is suggested to take advantage of this opportunity to apply without any late fee.

TS Iset

KU Campus: The TS ISET application deadline for admissions to MBA and MCA courses in the state for the 2021–22 academic year has been extended. This test can be applied without any fees until the 23rd of the month. Commerce and Business Management College Professor K. Raji Reddy said this news in a statement on Tuesday. The deadline, which was set to finish on the 15th of this month, has been extended by state higher education directives, he added, because the state is still under lockdown, and several degree course exams are being postponed.