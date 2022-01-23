Telangana: All facilities provided in govt. hospitals for covid-19 treatment, says Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao said 56,000 beds have been made available in the state for corona victims. He said that we have been conducting the fever survey for three days as per the directions of Chief Minister KCR. The minister said 29 lakh 20 thousand families were surveyed and provided kits for over one lakh people with corona symptoms. He examined the fever survey being conducted at Ramachandrapuram Bharatinagar in Patancheru constituency of Sangareddy district.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that the people need not worry about the spread of corona in the state. He advised not to worry unnecessarily and go to private hospitals and waste money. He said the government will ensure health for all and is keeping an eye on the people.

The minister suggested that people undergo corona tests if they have symptoms. Corona is already in decline in most states. He explained that the spread of corona in Telangana would be reduced if care was taken using home isolation kits. Special facilities have been set up in all government hospitals. Hospital facilities have also been made available for pregnant women. It was revealed that the fever survey will be completed in another four days.

On the other hand, Harish Rao also lauded the CM KCR's decision to implement English medium in schools and said it is an historic decision. He questioned why BJP leaders are opposing the scheme. The Finance Minister also reviewed on Dalit Bandh scheme and assured that the 100 beneficiaries per constituency will be provided the amount under the scheme.