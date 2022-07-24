Telangana: All projects brimming

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing various parts of Telangana and Chhattisgarh water levels in various projects under River Godavari and River Krishna have once again started rising, almost touching alarming levels.

Projects mainly Musi, Jurala, Yellampally, Lower Manair Dam, Kadem and Nizam Sagar were receiving heavy inflows since Saturday morning. The Taliperu reservoir in Khammam district has been receiving heavy flood water from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh. As a result, villages mainly Jeedandupeta, Keshavapuram and Gompenagudem were facing the threat of submergence. Official teams were deployed to these villages to rescue people from the flood-affected areas.

The timely intervention of rescue teams saved women in Suryapet district. Officials said that the NDRF teams saved 23 women labourers of Mahabubabad district who were stranded in the Paleru stream in Maddirala mandal in Suryapet district. The disaster management teams rescued them and provided shelter at the relief camp.

The Irrigation officials said that water level in the Jurala project has reached 1,042 feet as against the full reservoir level of 1,045 feet. The heavy inflows in Jurala helped the Srisailam project to register water levels at 882 feet against 885 FRL. Gates of the srisailam project were opened and water was discharged downstream to prevent submergence around the project area.

Water levels in Kadem were reported at 681 feet as against 700 feet FRL. Rescue teams were monitoring the flood situation in the project which faced breaches in the recent heavy rains.

Water levels at Nizam Sagar also increased to 1,403 as against FRL of 1,405 feet.