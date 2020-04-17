Telangana All Senior Citizens Association survey says Lockdown puts elderly in tight spot

Hyderabad: As the country-wide lockdown has been extended till May 3, impacting people from all walks of life, it looks like the elderly without help from any care-givers are facing immense hardships these tough days.

According to a survey by the Telangana All Senior Citizens Association, there are around 15 to 16 lakh elderly who are above 60 years of age residing in Hyderabad, out of whom 1 lakh are living without any care-givers.

Due to the lockdown, it has become impossible for them to head out and fetch essentials for their daily use. However, several community and police initiatives always check on them and deliver food and medicines to them.

Speaking to The Hans India, P Narasimha Rao, State President of Telangana All Senior Citizens Association, informed, "The major problems they face are in getting groceries and medicines as the government has suggested that all the elderly stay indoors as they are vulnerable to the virus. This has practically bound them indoors.

They either rely on online delivery or on neighbours to get essentials for them."

"Unlike youngsters, they do have entertainment options like Facebook and Instagram. When they mostly rely on is one-on one-conversation, be it with neighbours or with their family members, if they stay with them.

Meeting someone currently is not possible for them because of the lockdown which may affect their health a lot," adds Narasimha. Addressing these issues, the association is organising online group meets, group chats and other activities to keep them entertained and feel attended.

It is also attending to the needs of elderly for any item. Many elderly people are living alone. B Satyanarayan, 68, a resident of Dr AS Rao Nagar, said, "My wife frequently falls Ill due to which I have to manage all the household works and also take care of getting essentials from outside.

My daughter stays in Yapral and cannot manage to come on a regular basis. Thankfully our neighbours help us in getting the essentials as I cannot leave my house as I have to take care of my wife and also we are not allowed in the super markets."