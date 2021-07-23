Telangana: Applications invited for setting up T-Seva centres

Hyderabad: The T-Seva Centre, which provides online services assistance, has invited applications from entrepreneurs for opening T-Seva online centres in all cities, districts, mandals and panchayats across the State.

The centre facilitates e-services/online services accessible to most people who still don't have an internet or online banking facilities

. It offers 25 per cent subsidy/concession on the registration fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, women candidates and ex-servicemen under the Swarna Telangana Self-Employment Scheme.

Interested entrepreneurs from across the State can apply on website: www.tsevacentre.com before August 12. For details they can contact 8179955744.