Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Applications invited for setting up T-Seva centres

Applications invited for setting up T-Seva centres
x

 Applications invited for setting up T-Seva centres

Highlights

The T-Seva Centre, which provides online services assistance, has invited applications from entrepreneurs for opening T-Seva online centres in all cities, districts, mandals and panchayats across the State

Hyderabad: The T-Seva Centre, which provides online services assistance, has invited applications from entrepreneurs for opening T-Seva online centres in all cities, districts, mandals and panchayats across the State.

The centre facilitates e-services/online services accessible to most people who still don't have an internet or online banking facilities

. It offers 25 per cent subsidy/concession on the registration fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, women candidates and ex-servicemen under the Swarna Telangana Self-Employment Scheme.

Interested entrepreneurs from across the State can apply on website: www.tsevacentre.com before August 12. For details they can contact 8179955744.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X