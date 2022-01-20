Telangana: Arrangements on for Medaram jatara

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the world's largest tribal festival - Medaram jatara which is to be held from February 16 to 19. The government has already released around Rs 75 crores four months ago for the jatara.



Minister for tribal welfare Satyavati Rathod said that special arrangements are being made for the VIP and VVIP darshans by issuing special passes. "The passes contain the date and time of the darshan so they can offer prayers to the goddess without any trouble," she said, adding that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will also visit Medaram to have the darshan of the goddess.



"Earlier, the water to Jampanna Vagu is released two days before the festival but now the water has been released a month before the jatara. In the view of COVID-19, all the devotees must follow the protocol. Medical camps have also been set up which will be expanded further during the time of jatara. At present, around 3,00,000 devotees are visiting the temple," the minister said.



Besides inaugurating the guest house constructed by the revenue department, constructions will be taken up on either sides of Jampanna Vagu, she said. The minister continued that the number bio-toilets have been increased this year and 24/7 sanitation services are made available, the minister added.

