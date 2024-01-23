Telangana artists curate portraits of Lord Ram

Hyderabad: As Lord Ram has inspired the creative imaginations of many artists, on the occasion of the PranPrathistha (consecration ceremony) at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, numerous artists from Telangana have meticulously crafted portraits of Lord Ram. These artistic representations range from intricate designs on leaves and rice to creative depictions that incorporate unconventional elements, such as nose art.

In anticipation of this historic event, some artists from Telangana have discovered a unique and expressive way to demonstrate their devotion. One of these artists is Gundu Shiva Kumar, a renowned leaf artist from Sangareddy. He has skillfully engraved depictions of Lord Ram and the Ayodhya Ram temple on various leaves.

Speaking to The Hans India, Gundu Shiva Kumar, said, “That from past two years on various special occasions I have been engraving various images on leaves. As PranPrathistha of Ram Mandir is a very auspicious occasion for all Indians, so keeping in mind, I carved around 20 portraits of Lord Ram and one portrait of the newly built temple on sacred fig tree leaves, Indian almond, and Banyan tree leaves. Usually, I use sacred fig tree leaves to carve portraits but this time I have used three different leaves for carving Lord Ram’s portraits. It took three days to carve this portrait.”

Another artist from Hyderabad drew the portrait of lord Ram by nose, Satyavolu Rambabu, founder director of Sadhguru the School of Arts, said, “Amid the excitement of the consecration ceremony, numerous artists are showcasing their art as a tribute to Lord Ram. Inspired by this spirit, I too have planned to create a portrait of Lord Ram using my nose as a unique medium of expression. Over the past 18 years, I have been dedicatedly drawing various portraits, and this endeavor serves as my heartfelt tribute to Lord Ram.”

Another mesmerizing portrait was showcased by B Rajendar from Nirmal District, he drew the painting of lord Ram and the Ayodhya Ram Temple by using rice grains, in each rice he engraved lord Ram's name in three languages including Hindi, English, and Telugu. He has completed this portrait in 10 days and also plans to hand it over to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust very soon.