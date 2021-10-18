Telangana asks HC to lift stay on reopening of residential schools

Telangana government on Monday appealed to the high court to lift stay on reopening of residential schools in the state. It is known that the high court issued interim orders restricting the reopening of residential schools and hostels.

The government's counsel told the court all the schools are being run abiding the COVID protocol. The advocate asked also brought to the notice that all the other schools in the state have been reopened and appealed to the court to consider reopening of residential schools in the state by hearing the Public Interest Litigation.



Meanwhile, the Chief Justice told the government it would take up the hearing on Wednesday.