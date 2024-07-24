Telangana Assembly Begins, CM to introduce resolution against centre over lack of funds to state

The Telangana Assembly session have started on second day. On the second day's proceedings Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would introduce a resolution decrying the discrimination against Telangana in the recent central budget. This motion will be accompanied by proceedings focused on decisions made during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is set to present the 23rd Annual Budget for Power Distribution along with the Annual Report of the Transmission Corporation. Additionally, the Assembly will engage in a short discussion regarding the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail. In a moment of reflection, the House will also observe condolences for former MLAs and MLCs who have recently passed away.

On the opposition front, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up to confront the government. The party has devised a strategy to tackle several issues, including unfulfilled promises made during the Congress election campaign, the six guarantees, unemployment challenges, and the contentious topic of loan waiver.

BRS Party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has instructed MLAs and MLCs on tactics to adopt during the Assembly session, with plans to raise all eight key points of concern.