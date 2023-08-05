  • Menu
Telangana

Telangana Assembly meetings begin, Congress, BJP gives adjournment resolutions

Telangana Assembly
Telangana Assembly 

These meetings have already been taking place for two days, and the third day of the legislative session has begun.

The Telangana assembly meetings are currently underway, with the government led by Chief Minister KCR approving important bills. These meetings have already been taking place for two days, and the third day of the legislative session has begun.

During the session, the Congress party has presented an adjournment resolution concerning the non-payment of unemployment benefits and the overall issue of unemployment. They aim to draw attention to these pressing matters and seek discussions and potential solutions.

While BJP have put forth an adjournment resolution regarding land titles of podu lands and Girijana Bandhu. Their resolution focuses on addressing concerns related to land ownership and rights for tribal communities.

Meanwhile, there is suspense continues over the TSRTC bill as the state governor Tamilisai Soundarajan sought the explanation on some of the factors in the bill. Meanwhile, the TSRTC employees have called for protests and suspended the bus services besides launching protest at Raj Bhavan.

