Telangana Assembly passes resolution opposing Centre’s delimitation exercise

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly has expressed serious concerns over the Centre’s approach to the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies. The assembly passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, urging the central government to maintain transparency in the process and consult all state governments and political parties before finalising any changes.

Concerns over transparency and fair representation

The resolution criticised the Centre’s lack of transparency and the absence of proper consultations with state governments regarding the delimitation exercise. It called for the existing number of Lok Sabha seats to remain unchanged while allowing modifications to the current constituency boundaries based on state-wise representation.

The assembly also insisted that the process should be carried out only after extensive consultations with all stakeholders, including state governments and political parties. Lawmakers expressed concerns that the proposed delimitation could negatively impact southern states, particularly Telangana, by reducing their representation in Parliament.

Fair consideration for states implementing population control

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pointed out that states which have successfully implemented population control measures should not be penalised through delimitation. He referred to the 42nd, 84th, and 87th constitutional amendments, highlighting that their objectives regarding population stabilisation remain unfulfilled. He stressed that population figures alone should not be the sole criterion for constituency reorganisation.

The resolution urged the Centre to ensure that representation remains equitable and that the number of parliamentary seats is maintained. It also called for an increase in the number of assembly constituencies in Telangana from 119 to 153, as outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The chief minister further pointed out that Tamil Nadu’s recent meeting with other southern states also raised similar concerns over the proposed delimitation process. He warned that if implemented as currently planned, the reorganisation could reduce the southern states’ representation by 24%.

The assembly emphasised that the delimitation process should be conducted fairly and in a manner that strengthens representative democracy. The resolution urged the Centre to introduce necessary constitutional amendments to facilitate the proposed increase in Telangana’s assembly constituencies and ensure fair representation for all states.