Assembly Secretary Dr V. NarasimhaCharyulu responded to the incident where the roof of the old building of the Telangana Legislative Assembly was damaged. He said that it was normal as the hundred-year-old building is said to have slipped lime and floor scum from the walls and ceiling every year. The assembly engineering department has identified the areas and is carrying out repairs. He said there were no problems with the main structure and the scaffolding was still in the structure, like the designs and other domes.

The original structure as a whole remained intact, officials said, with the coordination of the engineering department from time to time inspecting the structures where the legislature building, as well as the ancillary offices, are located. "We are always vigilant and carry out necessary repairs", said Assembly Secretary V Narasimhacharya.

He explained that the old building was over a hundred years old and was built with limestone according to the technology of the time. Well, a major accident was avoided in the Telangana assembly. Scabs were blown from the dome of the old building. The walls of the old building Minar Design collapsed. The old building has been in ruins for the last while. Debris fell from the old TDLP office. Security and assembly personnel were alarmed when the bricks fell with a loud bang.