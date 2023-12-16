Live
- Delhi BJP delegation claims police prevented them from submitting memorandum to CM Kejriwal
- PKL: V Ajith Kumar's 16-point performance helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register heart-stopping victory
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
Telangana assembly session begins, with motion of thanks to Governor's speech
The Telangana Assembly sessions have started on the fourth day. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar started the Legislative Assembly and taken up the...
The Telangana Assembly sessions have started on the fourth day. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar started the Legislative Assembly and taken up the discussion on the motion of thanks for the Governor's speech. The assembly and council will be adjourned after the government's reply.
Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy proposed a vote of thanks on the Governor's speech, while Chenuru MLA Vivek strengthened it.
Meanwhile, the assembly speaker announced that BRS party is the second largest party and stated the former Chief Minister KCR as the leader of opposition.
