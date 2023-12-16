  • Menu
Telangana assembly session begins, with motion of thanks to Governor's speech

Telangana assembly session begins, with motion of thanks to Governors speech
Highlights

The Telangana Assembly sessions have started on the fourth day. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar started the Legislative Assembly and taken up the...

The Telangana Assembly sessions have started on the fourth day. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar started the Legislative Assembly and taken up the discussion on the motion of thanks for the Governor's speech. The assembly and council will be adjourned after the government's reply.

Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy proposed a vote of thanks on the Governor's speech, while Chenuru MLA Vivek strengthened it.

Meanwhile, the assembly speaker announced that BRS party is the second largest party and stated the former Chief Minister KCR as the leader of opposition.

