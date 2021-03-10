Telangana Assembly session from March 15

Telangana: The Telangana State Budget session will begin from March 15.



Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would address the joint session of the State Assembly and Legislative Council on March 15 and on March 16. The House would adjourn after paying tributes to the legislators who passed away recently.

The Assembly would discuss the Governor's address on March 17 and the budget proposals would be presented in the House by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on March 18.

Sources said that discussion on budget demands would be conducted for a week and the Appropriation Bill will be approved in the House on the last day of the session. The government, according to sources, would like to give a list of various developmental and welfare measures being implemented by them. The CM is planning to deliver a speech on irrigation, power, Dharani and the promises fulfilled by the government in the second term of the TRS rule.

In view of the continuation of the Covid protocols, a senior official of the Secretariat said that restrictions on movements of the legislators and media personnel in the Assembly premises would be continued.