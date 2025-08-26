Telangana Assembly Sessions likely from August 30 Commence

The Telangana Assembly sessions are scheduled to begin on August 30, following a state cabinet meeting on August 29.

A significant agenda item for this cabinet meeting will likely be a decision regarding the conduct of local body elections.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the government will take the opportunity to discuss the Kaleshwaram Commission report during the assembly sessions.

The commission report is set to be presented to all members in attendance. The sessions are expected to last for five days.