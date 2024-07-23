Telangana Assembly sessions to be held till July 31

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Telangana Assembly has established the agenda for the upcoming assembly meetings, set to run until the 31st of this month. Notable among the proceedings, the state's budget is scheduled for presentation on the 25th.

In a notable arrangement, holidays have been declared for the assembly on the 26th and 28th. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Legislature will vote on the Currency Exchange Bill on the 31st.



A discussion regarding the crucial issue of crop loan waivers is anticipated to take place tomorrow, signaling the government's commitment to addressing the financial challenges faced by farmers.

The BAC meeting was attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and others from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Representatives from other political parties, including Maheshwar Reddy from the BJP, Koonamaneni Sambasivarao from the CPI, and Balala from the MIM, also participated in the discussions.