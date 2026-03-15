Telangana Assembly Sessions to begin with governor’s speech tomorrow

The Telangana Assembly is scheduled to commence its sessions tomorrow (Monday) at 11:45 AM, marked by the first visit of the new Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla. Both Houses will be inaugurated with the Governor’s address. The Revanth Reddy government plans to conduct these sessions over ten days.

A key event includes the unveiling of the statue of ‘Telangana Thalli’ (Mother Telangana) within the Assembly premises, though BRS leaders have voiced opposition to its specific design.

During the sessions, the government aims to discuss several significant issues, including:

- Legislation to support gig workers’ rights

- Education policy reforms and budget allocations

- Regulation of social media to curb fake news and harmful content

- Rejuvenation of the Musi River

- Inter-state river water disputes

- Progress of the Kaleshwaram Project, including ongoing CBI investigations and on-ground assessments

The Congress government intends to use these sessions to unveil initiatives, deliberate on key legislative matters, and make decisions aimed at improving public welfare.