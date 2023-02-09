Telangana assembly to discuss on the budget allocations in the house today

The Telangana Legislative Assembly will discuss the budget allocations from today. The discussion will be held for next three days. On the first day, a total of 12 issues related to welfare, roads-buildings, revenue, registrations, civic supplies, tourism and sports departments will be discussed.



Meanwhile, the assembly has begun on Thursday with question hour where government will answer the questions raised by the members As a part of this, SRDP, sheep farming, loans to minorities, Kalyan Lakshmi scheme, eco tourism, integrated district offices, investments to the state in the World Economic Forum, mining revenue and suburban buses will be mentioned.

The discussion on the budget will continue in the council. Then Minister Harish Rao will answer. However, the question and answer session in the council was cancelled.