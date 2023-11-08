Live
- Pre-poll seizure of cash, gold in Telangana rises to Rs 525 crore
- Pochampally Srinivas Reddy flays Seethakka, asks people to vote for development
- Tripura govt urges Shah to expedite setting up of immigration centre in Agartala airport
- UNRWA colludes with Israel to displace Gaza citizens to South Gaza: Hamas
- MP Vyapam scam: Four convicts sentenced to three to four years rigorous imprisonment
- BDL pays final dividend to the Centre
- Arrested Trinamool minister to retain his portfolio for the time being
- 4 jailbirds hoodwink Maha prison staff to escape from cell in waiting car
- Mumbai’s Sir J.J. Hospital opens OPD for air pollution patients
- Kerala tourism pavilion wins best stand award at London World Travel Mart
Just In
Telangana awarded ‘Outstanding Performer’ at WFI 2023
Honourable President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu conferred the ‘Outstanding Performer’ award on Telangana state at the World Food India 2023 event for efficient implementation of PMFME (Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme) scheme.
Hyderabad: Honourable President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu conferred the ‘Outstanding Performer’ award on Telangana state at the World Food India 2023 event for efficient implementation of PMFME (Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme) scheme.
The award was received by Shri Akhil Gawar, Director, TSFPS and Sushma G, Director (BD), TSFPS, on behalf of the state. Telangana was one of the Partner States of the event, while The Netherlands was the Partner Country and Japan was the Focus Country.
World Food India 2023 is a global event that showcases advancements and achievements in the food processing sector. The event was held on November 3-5, 2023 and was attended by policy makers, entrepreneurs, researchers and business delegates from India and abroad.