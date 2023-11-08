Telangana awarded ‘Outstanding Performer’ at WFI 2023

Hyderabad: Honourable President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu conferred the ‘Outstanding Performer’ award on Telangana state at the World Food India 2023 event for efficient implementation of PMFME (Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme) scheme.

The award was received by Shri Akhil Gawar, Director, TSFPS and Sushma G, Director (BD), TSFPS, on behalf of the state. Telangana was one of the Partner States of the event, while The Netherlands was the Partner Country and Japan was the Focus Country.

World Food India 2023 is a global event that showcases advancements and achievements in the food processing sector. The event was held on November 3-5, 2023 and was attended by policy makers, entrepreneurs, researchers and business delegates from India and abroad.