Telangana: B Ed seats allotted

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Sunday released the second and final phase allotment of seats for the Bachelor of Education (B Ed) course and around 6,223 students were allotted seats.

According to the officials, the total number of seats available under the convener quota for the B Ed course for the second and final phase is 9,593. The number of candidates who exercised web options was 8,338 out of which 6,223 students were allotted seats in the final and second phase of counselling. The students should pay tuition fees (if applicable) online through credit card /debit card/NEFT.

After paying the tuition fee students can download the tuition fee receipt, and joining letter between October 30 to November 4, and report to the allotted college with original certificates. After successful verification of original certificates, the allotment order will be generated and issued at the college.