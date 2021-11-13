Telangana bags 12 'Swachh' awards

Telangana has won 12 'Swacch' awards under Swachh Surekshan 2021. The categories include Garbage Free City Rating 2021 and Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge. The awards will be given away by the president Ram Nath Kovind during the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav scheduled to be held by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi on November 20.

Among 4,300 cities and towns, the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Telangana State have won 12 awards under various categories for improving the overall sanitation, enhancing citizen awareness and waste management. The award also include Garbage Free City Rating 2021 among metropolitan cities which was won by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

And the Safai Mitra Suraksha challenge was won by the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Moreover, the Urban Local Bodies which will receive the awards include GHMC, Nizampet Municipal Corporation, along with the municipalities of Siricilla, Siddipet, Nizampet, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar, Kosgi, Husnabad and Secunderabad Cantonment.