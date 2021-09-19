Balapur Ganesh laddu auctioned for a whopping Rs. 18.90 lakh

Balapur Ganesh laddu auction 2021: Balapur Ganesh laddu has once again sold for a whopping price of Rs. 18.90 lakh. Nadargul resident Marri Shashank Reddy along with Kadapa district MLC Ramesh Yadav won the laddu for Rs 18.90 lakh in an auction held on Sunday. Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy attended the auction event. Along with them, Ram Reddy, who won the Balapur Ganesh laddu in 2019, for Rs 17.60 lakh also present at the auction event.



Meanwhile, there is a norm that the locals who bagged laddu in the auction are required to pay the money next year while the non-locals need to pay on the spot. It is known that the auction did not take place last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the auction was held on a grand note this year.

Meanwhile, the procession of the Balapur Ganesh idol has been underway after the auction amidst drumbeats and people are flocking onto roads to witness the huge rally of the idol in Hyderabad city roads. The procession covers a distance of 17 km to Hussain Sagar and immersion will take place.