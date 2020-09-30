Telangana: Ban on waqf land registrations lauded

Hyderabad: A delegation of Eminent Islamic scholars led by Maulana Syed Shah Asadullah Hassan Al-Saberi Multani called on Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem at Haj House in Nampally on Tuesday and felicitated him for implementing a ban on registration of Waqf properties by the Government.

They also lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his announcement of ban on the registration of waqf land in Telangana State Assembly.

Mohammed Saleem said "The government has introduced and passed the Revenue Bill in Telangana state Assembly to get reform in the registration of the land including waqf land and to prohibit registration.

Waqf Board will address letters to all the registration departments, district revenue officers by communicating the list of the waqf properties in their respective districts to protect the waqf properties." Maulana Syed Shah Fazlullah Shah Quadri Al-Musovi, Maulana Irfanullan Shah Noori, Maulana Dr Hafez Mohd Mastan Ali Quadri, Maulana Hafez Nadeem Ahmed Baksh, Maulana Mohd Ahmed Kamrani, Dr Hafez Mohd Saber Pasha Quadri, Gulam Rabbani, Mufti Abdul Raheem Quadri, Maulana Tanveer Pasha Quadri and others were present.

