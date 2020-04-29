Telangana bank recovers Rs 16 crore central dole from ineligible Jan Dhan accounts

Telangana Grameena bank has recovered Rs 16 crore from the bank accounts of over three lakh people after it realized that the money around Rs 500 from the centre has been deposited in ineligible Jan Dhan accounts.

The bank authorities said that they realized their mistake a week after the centre deposited the money. Meanwhile, nearly one lakh people have withdrawn the money and the bank officials are trying to recover it. A probe was also launched how the mistake happened and who was responsible for it.

The central government has deposited Rs 500 directly in their Jan Dhan accounts of poor women under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) in the view of the lockdown. The dole was announced for the three months and the first installment was released in April.

The Telangana Grameena bank has around nine lakh Jan Dhan accounts and only 5.15 lakh accounts are eligible to get the money as per the guidelines issued by the central government. The guidelines stated that the women who opened the accounts under PMGKY after August 1, 2014 are eligible to get the amount.