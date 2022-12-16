Telangana: Bar Association wants HC shifted to spacious place

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Bar Association on Thursday made a proposal in the General Body meeting to shift the High Court from the present place to a spacious place.

Bar Association president Verose Raghunath said that it's a proposal that the High Court of Telangana be shifted from the present place to a spacious place.

He further said, "it looks like a sarcastic matter. The present condition and issues in the High Court compel him to make the proposal."

Raghunath said that in 2008, the High Court Bar Association executive committee had decided to acquire land for the new High court building, unfortunately it was not accomplished.



Raghunath said that the area of the present High Court Building spread over 18 acres. Nearly 7 acres of land is given for parking. As per the official analysis, the parking lot capacity is for around 500 vehicles.

On every Monday and Friday, the flow of vehicles is very high and around 1,200 to 1,400 four-wheelers enter the High Court premise. And from Tuesday to Thursday around 1,200 four-wheelers are parked on the court premises. After 10:30 to 11 am it's a big problem to park the vehicles in the High Court. Moreover, it takes around 1 to 2 hours to park the vehicles by the advocates. In such a mounting pressure, advocates are leaving their vehicles inadvertently, which is causing a lot of problem to others. This is causing road rage and rift between the traffic police and the advocates, Raghunath lamented.

Not only that that advocates are facing trouble due to inadequate space for parking, the litigants also face trouble on visiting the court. Since the security personnel do not allow outsiders' vehicles into the court, the litigant have to park their vehicle out the court building in haphazard manner and face the wrath of police who impose huge fines for wrong parking. Every day police collect a fine of whopping Rs 4000 to 45,000 from the vehicles parked outside the court premises.

Keeping all the circumstances and issues, the Bar Association president Verose Raghunath made a proposal before the General Body that four places in Hyderabad are very suitable for the New High Court building. They are, one at the Malakpet Colony, where the government quarters situated which are in dilapidated condition and no one is residing, shall be demolished and the 80 acres of land shall be utilised for the new High Court.

The second one is at Government Quarters, Erramanzil Colony, which is also in dilapidated condition, may be demolished and the land consists of 85 acres shall be given to the New High Court building.

The other place is at Mehdipatnam, where the Military personnel are staying, shall be allotted other place to them and the new high court building to be carried out there.

The 4th and last one is Nehru Zoological Park, Bahadurpura, which consists of 150 acres, shall be allotted to the new High Court building. Moreover, the zoo is going to be shifted soon to outside of Hyderabad near Kotthur, he said.

Further, in the 150 acres of the zoo, 25 acres to be allotted to the advocates residential quarters, he proposed.