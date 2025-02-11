Telangana: Beer Prices Hiked by 15%, First Since 2020

Telangana has increased the price of beer by 15%, which is the first time prices have gone up since 2020. This new price will start today.

The price of a case of beer will go up by Rs 45-50. If the tax on beer stays the same, the overall price might increase by 3-4%.

Even though the price is higher, experts think it won’t affect how much beer people buy. United Breweries Limited (UBL), the company that makes beer, is expected to earn Rs 170-190 crore more.

For the next year, UBL’s earnings are expected to grow by 18-20%, and the company's profit margin might improve as well.