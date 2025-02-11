Live
- Delhi poll dissection: Kejriwal meets Punjab CM, MLAs; sends out message of AAP unity
- Nature of scam in RG Kar financial irregularities case will have far reaching impact: Calcutta HC
- Pirated Thandel Version Streamed on APSRTC Bus, Producer Calls for Strict Action
- Forty-Five years of Subhash Ghai’s iconic film ‘Karz’ to be celebrated at Red Lorry Film Festival
- South Korea in close talks with local industries for response to US steel tariffs
- Cyber Fraud and Digital Threats: Why Cyber Insurance is Essential in India’s Growing Digital Landscape
- Tripura Police seize drugs worth Rs 30 crore, three peddlers arrested
- 8 Telugu pilgrims killed in accident at Jabalpur while returning from Kumbh Mela
- Huge quantity of explosives recovered from truck in Bengal's Birbhum
- Move by Kerala CPI-M to greenlight private universities hailed
Just In
Telangana: Beer Prices Hiked by 15%, First Since 2020
Highlights
Telangana has announced a 15% increase in beer prices, marking the first hike since FY20. The new prices, effective immediately, will raise the cost per case by Rs 45-50, and the MRP could increase by 3-4%.
Telangana has increased the price of beer by 15%, which is the first time prices have gone up since 2020. This new price will start today.
The price of a case of beer will go up by Rs 45-50. If the tax on beer stays the same, the overall price might increase by 3-4%.
Even though the price is higher, experts think it won’t affect how much beer people buy. United Breweries Limited (UBL), the company that makes beer, is expected to earn Rs 170-190 crore more.
For the next year, UBL’s earnings are expected to grow by 18-20%, and the company's profit margin might improve as well.
Next Story