Telangana: Bhatti Vikramarka slams TRS over police lathi charge at Congress Jung Siren protest

Telangana: Telangana Congress CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka has strongly condemned the police use of batons against students and leaders fighting over unemployment issues. Responding to the police lathi charge, he said that the Congress party had waged a peaceful struggle on student and unemployment issues on Gandhi Jayanti day in a democratic manner.



He said that in a democracy, it is the right of the opposition to protest and asserted that the government also must be democratic. "We strongly condemn the house arrest of peacefully protesting leaders," he said. He lamented that the government was pursuing an authoritarian rule in the state by obstructing peaceful struggles and appealed to all democratic leaders to see to you it.



He said police can't stop their protests with a lathi charge. He said that the Congress party, which had brought independence against the British would continue to advance its goals and ideologies.

The 'Student, Unemployment Jung Siren' taken up by the Congress in the state has led to a tense situation on Saturday. Police arrested several people who were coming to participate in the event at the call of the TPCC. The situation was further exacerbated by the house arrest of TPCC president, Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy since noon.

The TPCC president Revanth Reddy staged a protest in front of his house, was incensed at the police over their acts.