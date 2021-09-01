Telangana Bhavan foundation stone ceremony with select few in Delhi

Hyderabad: In view of Covid guidelines on the number of people at any public function, the TRS has decided to alter its earlier decision of taking all Ministers MLAs, MLCs, MPs and important party leaders to New Delhi to witness the foundation stone laying ceremony for the TRS Bhavan in Vasant Vihar on Thursday.

While TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the party office on Thursday, the party leaders back home have been asked to take up 'Jhanda Panduga' in districts. KCR along with his cabinet colleagues, MPs and select MLAs would be reaching Delhi on Wednesday.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday held a tele-conference with the party leaders, including ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, ZPTCs, MPTCs, Municipal Chairpersons and other public representatives, sarpanches in the districts. He asked the party leaders to celebrate the 'Jhanda Panduga' on a grand scale by hoisting party flags in villages, towns and wards on September 2.

The party leaders have been asked to take up the formation of committees immediately after the Jhanda Panduga. The leaders were asked to complete the constitution of Gram Panchayat committees and ward committees from September 2 to 12. They were also asked to complete the Mandal and Town committees from September 12 to 20. He said that the district committees would be finalised by local representatives and state leadership. After the completion of district committees, the Chief Minister would be announcing the state committee. The district presidents should coordinate with the party MPs and MLAs before finalising the district committees. KTR gave some suggestions for the formation of committees asking the leaders to give posts only to the leaders who have taken active membership. The committees should have 51 per cent representation from SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, otherwise these committees would not be valid.

He also suggested the leaders to have social media committees from village to mandal level. First take up social media committees at mandal level and later in the villages, he told them.



There will be a special meeting for the Hyderabad committees. The party leaders would be given instructions on the basti committees apart from the ward committees, KTR added.





