Telangana: Bike hits family while crossing the road in Sangareddy, biker escapes

The ghastly incident took place on the Ramachandrapuram National Highway in Sangareddy district under the Cyberabad Commissionerate when a speeding bike collided with a family crossing the road.



Going into details, a man on a bike without a number plate collided with a person crossing the road. Three people, including a child, were seriously injured in the incident. They are being treated at a hospital.

Accident scenes were recorded on local CCTV cameras. The victims have lodged a complaint with the police and the case is being registered and investigated.